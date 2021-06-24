Abdur Rahman

LVD Letter Logo Concept

Abdur Rahman
Abdur Rahman
  • Save
LVD Letter Logo Concept abstract service app gold flat logo luxry icon modern monogram brand identity letter logo a b c d e f g h i j k l m n minimalist logo logo mark
Download color palette

Hi everyone, Here is my New Exploration.
Feel free to share your thoughts. Your feedback will be highly appreciated.

You can see more of my work on BEHANCE

FOLLOW MY DAILY WORK ON INSTAGRAM

Available for Freelance Work. Say hello via Mail

Thank You!

Abdur Rahman
Abdur Rahman

More by Abdur Rahman

View profile
    • Like