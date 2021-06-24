Roman Solonovich

Freelantix. App Design Landing Page

Freelantix. App Design Landing Page tilda app landing page productive workspace mobile design ux
Hi everyone. We made an adaptive landing page for freelantix app. Freelantix organizes your work in one workspace.

See it live here: http://freelantix.tilda.ws/

🤝 ️I'm available for freelance projects at: solonobeach@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
