Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rian Hamidjoyo
SLAB Design Studio

Scholarship Website Homepage

Rian Hamidjoyo
SLAB Design Studio
Rian Hamidjoyo for SLAB Design Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Scholarship Website Homepage web mobile app logo mobile app design ui ux landing page homepage ux
Scholarship Website Homepage web mobile app logo mobile app design ui ux landing page homepage ux
Download color palette
  1. Schdent - Scholarship Website - Dribbble shot.png
  2. Scholarship Landing Page.jpg

Hi, here's an another exploration from us with Scholarship Website Homepage design. Full preview attached. Let us know what you think?

__________________________________________________________________

Please follow our team @SLAB Design Studio for more cool stuff
Ready to collaborate! Affordable and satisfaction guaranteed.
Just shoot us an email at info@slabdsgn.com
__________________________________________________________________

Follow our InstagramFacebookBehance
Check our Website & let's chat on Skype

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
SLAB Design Studio
SLAB Design Studio
Hire Us

More by SLAB Design Studio

View profile
    • Like