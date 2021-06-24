Lipika

Snapchat - Discover Show

Snapchat - Discover Show privacy colour episode snap mobile ui safety channel snapchat story frame 2d animation character design vector graphics motion graphics motion texture design illustration
  1. Layer 5-dribbble_3.mp4
  2. Frame 1439.png

A few more Snaps from the work done for Snapchat's Discover Show ☀️

Take a look at the whole project on Behance👈

The wonderful Animation was done by Mac Wojcik

