Rubena Sarkar

Mobile Screens - Client Chat regarding weight reduction

Rubena Sarkar
Rubena Sarkar
  • Save
Mobile Screens - Client Chat regarding weight reduction
Download color palette

Create mobile screens to show the chat between client and executive to suggest proper weight reduction plans

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Rubena Sarkar
Rubena Sarkar

More by Rubena Sarkar

View profile
    • Like