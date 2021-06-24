Impact Of Covid -19 On Cloud Market - By Region

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A legacy system might be different for different businesses. While numerous organizations like to use new software tools
and run them on old frameworks, others like to upgrade their applications one at a time.
https://peoplactive.com/how-covid-19-has-accelerated-enterprise-modernization/?utm_source=dribble&utm_medium=Image&utm_campaign=How-Covid-19-has-Accelerated-Enterprise-Modernization