Microinteractions & animations for landing page

I've been slowly building up the content and interactions for our new website. Ended up dropping Lottie and just using some CSS animations for these, then placed them inside my first attempt at a React vertical tab component. Keen to get this project finished by the end of the month!

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
