Medicine Reminder App

Medicine Reminder App interface application mobile uiux clean simple health medical reminder medicine 3d app icon typography ux ui illustration design
Hello!

I'm Farrel, new to the Paperpillar team. Here's a shot of my collaboration with Ghani Pradita, I'm doing the UI and Ghani is doing the 3d! What do you guys think?

