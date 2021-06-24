temiss

Digital Painting for Love in Paris

temiss
temiss
Hire Me
  • Save
Digital Painting for Love in Paris colorful pride month pride teen love young love love painting digital painting 2d art 2d art vector illustration digital art digital design
Download color palette

The client was looking for a romantic design to include their website for love.
The concept was to showcase the different phases of love and this design presents teen love, young, colorful and fresh.

The city of love, Paris!

Contact us today for presenting your love stories!

temiss
temiss
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by temiss

View profile
    • Like