Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yaroslav Lavrinenko
webland.design

Lancman school - online diary

Yaroslav Lavrinenko
webland.design
Yaroslav Lavrinenko for webland.design
Hire Us
  • Save
Lancman school - online diary ai search search panel web design design ui ux softwhare system dashboard crm web online diary education school
Lancman school - online diary ai search search panel web design design ui ux softwhare system dashboard crm web online diary education school
Lancman school - online diary ai search search panel web design design ui ux softwhare system dashboard crm web online diary education school
Download color palette
  1. Frame 282.png
  2. Frame 283.png
  3. Frame 284.png

Online diary is a part of education platform used in Lancman School education process. We create a comfortable and effective environment for teachers, school administrators, students and parents.

------------------------------------------------------------------

Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot :)

We are available for taking your project to the next level.
Estimate your project at design@webland.cc

webland.design
webland.design
Uniq design development
Hire Us

More by webland.design

View profile
    • Like