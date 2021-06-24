Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
闹海品牌标识

闹海品牌标识 illustration design brand china logo
闹海海鲜烧烤的品牌设计，该公司位于重庆刘嘉码头，同类型的公司在当地只此一家。餐厅的标识需要同时传达出高品质的食物和不羁的品牌风格，因此摒弃了一般会首先考虑到的哪吒形象，以龙的造型为基础，通过类似浮世绘的美术风格表现出飘逸灵动的品牌形象，代表着优雅与领导力，并传达出高品质的餐饮氛围。

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
