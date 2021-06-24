🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys!
Welcome to check my recent work, I created a universal icon for the education product matrix, and look forward to your feedback.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/122170433/Simple-Line-Icons
-
communicate:
inquiries and collaborations : koladiyasagar007@gmail.com
Skype: sagar.koladiya1
To see more of my work, please follow me:
Behance | Dribbble | Youtube