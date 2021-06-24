Purrweb UI

Banking App for Couples

Banking App for Couples expenses budget app fintech app finance app couple banking app mobile app design banking for couples couples budget finance fintech banking mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
Banking App for Couples expenses budget app fintech app finance app couple banking app mobile app design banking for couples couples budget finance fintech banking mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
Banking App for Couples expenses budget app fintech app finance app couple banking app mobile app design banking for couples couples budget finance fintech banking mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
Yo, friends! Check out how the Purrweb team designed a banking app for couples! This app allows couples to share their expenses for food, apartment or dates 💸

On the first screen the user can see a balance of the cards and recent transfers 💳

On the second screen there is a purchase history where user can monitor the purchase amount and how much money each partner paid 💵

For the bright accent color we picked green-blue gradient, because it is combined with all genders 🏳️‍🌈

And black color as a classic which attracts attention from users ⚫️

This app — is a service for distribute budget in pairs 💑 👩‍❤️‍👩 👨‍❤️‍👨

P.S. We already have experience in designing investment app, check out our case 😉

Created by Alexander Lopatin

