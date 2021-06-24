🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Yo, friends! Check out how the Purrweb team designed a banking app for couples! This app allows couples to share their expenses for food, apartment or dates 💸
On the first screen the user can see a balance of the cards and recent transfers 💳
On the second screen there is a purchase history where user can monitor the purchase amount and how much money each partner paid 💵
For the bright accent color we picked green-blue gradient, because it is combined with all genders 🏳️🌈
And black color as a classic which attracts attention from users ⚫️
This app — is a service for distribute budget in pairs 💑 👩❤️👩 👨❤️👨
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. We already have experience in designing investment app, check out our case 😉
Created by Alexander Lopatin