The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge

The Thinkific "Knowledge is power. Share it." challenge
My rebound on dribbble of Thinkific official playoff.

This colorful illustration is my vision around the theme "Knowledge is power. Share it."

What a better way to unite the Thinkific cloud-based software platform and knowledge than a book binding online course...

The Thinkific “Knowledge is power. Share it.” challenge!
