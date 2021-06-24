Meghdeep Sarkar

NEGOTIATION

Negotiations plays an important role in any sort of business. Based on this idea I created this illustration that focus on finding the sweet spot of agreement between the two groups, who can either be an individual or even an organization. I was heavily influenced from the corporate culture and wanted to convey a similar feel through this illustration.

