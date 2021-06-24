NEGOTIATION

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Negotiations plays an important role in any sort of business. Based on this idea I created this illustration that focus on finding the sweet spot of agreement between the two groups, who can either be an individual or even an organization. I was heavily influenced from the corporate culture and wanted to convey a similar feel through this illustration.
Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com
You can also find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/