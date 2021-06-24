Uzair Ahmed

Job Finding Platform - Hero Section

Uzair Ahmed
Uzair Ahmed
  • Save
Job Finding Platform - Hero Section wordpress theme wordpress job listing job board job search job portal job site recruiting hiring platform cv resume create job job finder job seeker indeed
Download color palette

Hey Friends,

PAKROZGAR is a Pakistani job portal website and our first priority for job candidates. They can find free access to search for jobs, post their CV/Resumes and research the best companies for job apply. We have that amazing feature of Filter by Salary range. Agencies can easily find candidates (permanent, graduate, contract, and freelance) by using our site.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

I am available for New Projects.
Email - ozeerahmad92@gmail.com

Uzair Ahmed
Uzair Ahmed

More by Uzair Ahmed

View profile
    • Like