Viren Amrutiya

Hyperstock App UI/UX

Viren Amrutiya
Viren Amrutiya
  • Save
Hyperstock App UI/UX detail listing adobexd infographics blue stockmanagement warehouse branding uidesign app ux ui background design
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbblers

Check out my UI/UX project which known as "Hyperstock". which is used by warehouse and shipping yard owners and manages their orders and stocks in the warehouse.

Check it on Behance

Check it out on Stores - Play Store and App Store

Thanks.

Viren Amrutiya
Viren Amrutiya

More by Viren Amrutiya

View profile
    • Like