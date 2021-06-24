Musical Saw Man

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
VERLAN "THE SAW MAN" IS A MUSICAL SAWIST IN THE
MONTANA BLUEGRASS MUSIC SCENE.
http://handsawhymns.com/
A fixture in Southwest Montana for over 40 years, Verlan currently works as a musical sawist in Drummond, Montana. Perhaps most known for his solo performance of the classic hymn "In the Garden" he is a veteran with a wide variety of saw playing experience, having played international festivals, funerals, weddings, private events, farmers markets, churches, baptisms, theaters and performed original tracks and remixes. His garage is also decked out as a venue.
The saw man has shared the stage with a wide range of musicians including Artist Obadiah Parker, Tobie Milfort, Amber Hunter, Dearspeak, Ree Boado, The Sunset Electrics, Zachary James Dodds, Noel D'Avy, Cliff Hunter, and Jordan Lafayette.