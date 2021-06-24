Food Delivery App Concept

The idea is to make food apps research and to combine them into a new one with modern and improved features, which are not used now.

The research was based on the one of the most popular Russian apps, where weaknesses were discovered and improved in an unusual way.

Preferences. Share info about yourself to avoid dishes which are bad for your diet or health. Do it at first launch or change info in your profile.

Mixed cart. Order from different places at once to avoid clearing your cart when you move from one to another restaurant.

Delivery rating. Choose the best delivery guys for special occasions like weddings, birthdays etc. Also, you can add packaging or flowers.