Food Delivery App Concept

The idea is to make food apps research   and to combine them into a new one with modern  and improved features, which are not used now.

The research was based on the one of the most  popular Russian apps, where weaknesses were  discovered and improved in an unusual way.

Preferences. Share info about yourself to avoid  dishes which are bad for your diet or health. Do it at first launch  or change info in your profile.

Mixed cart. Order from different places at once  to avoid clearing your cart when you  move from one to another restaurant.

Delivery rating. Choose the best delivery guys for special  occasions like weddings, birthdays etc.  Also, you can add packaging or flowers.

