Food Delivery App Concept

The idea is to make food apps research
and to combine them into a new one with modern
and improved features, which are not used now.
The research was based on the one of the most
popular Russian apps, where weaknesses were
discovered and improved in an unusual way.
Preferences. Share info about yourself to avoid
dishes which are bad for your diet
or health. Do it at first launch
or change info in your profile.
Mixed cart. Order from different places at once
to avoid clearing your cart when you
move from one to another restaurant.
Delivery rating. Choose the best delivery guys for special
occasions like weddings, birthdays etc.
Also, you can add packaging or flowers.