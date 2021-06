Food Delivery App Concept

The idea is to make food apps research 
 and to combine them into a new one with modern 
and improved features, which are not used now.

The research was based on the one of the most 
popular Russian apps, where weaknesses were 
discovered and improved in an unusual way.

Preferences. Share info about yourself to avoid 
dishes which are bad for your diet
or health. Do it at first launch 
or change info in your profile.

Mixed cart. Order from different places at once 
to avoid clearing your cart when you 
move from one to another restaurant.

Delivery rating. Choose the best delivery guys for special 
occasions like weddings, birthdays etc. 
Also, you can add packaging or flowers.