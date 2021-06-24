Sasha Moiseeva

Perfume Store Landing Page Concept

Sasha Moiseeva
Sasha Moiseeva
  • Save
Perfume Store Landing Page Concept ui minimal light perfume landing desktop design
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

It's a landing page concept for a perfume store. Simple, light and airy design, unique graceful elements.
Hope you like it.

You can contact me: sasha.myu@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Sasha Moiseeva
Sasha Moiseeva
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sasha Moiseeva

View profile
    • Like