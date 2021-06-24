Letter D Modern Logo

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi 👋
This design concept is letter D and Light and Sound wave Modern logo combination.
If You Like my design Press "L" and leave your valuable 'COMMENT'.
Looking Forward to Hearing Your Thoughts On This Design
I am Available For Freelance Works:
E-mail: ✉️ mdhanifkhl79@gmail.com
👉 Behance 👉 Instagram 👉 Facebook 👉 Linkedin