Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Shihab Uddin

Kanivo heritage logo and branding design ( K+H letter mark )

Md Shihab Uddin
Md Shihab Uddin
  • Save
Kanivo heritage logo and branding design ( K+H letter mark ) logo mark brand mark branding design 2d logo designer graphic design h logo agency logo digital agency digital marketing k logo vector icon logotype modern logo illustration design logo branding
Download color palette

Happy to share my recent unused Branding project where I combine letters K and H, Let me know your valuable opinion, Thank you!

Contact for freelance work:
-----------------------
gmail: mdshihabuddin2022@gmail.com
WhatsApp : +8801303838387
Skype : live:.6f59b87193382b09

Md Shihab Uddin
Md Shihab Uddin

More by Md Shihab Uddin

View profile
    • Like