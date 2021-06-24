SAM JI

Jeff

SAM JI
SAM JI
  • Save
Download color palette

Here is a subtle and noob animation attempt on an illustration piece from one of my recent projects

Check out my Instagram, Behance , Facebook , Linkedin and Twitter for more updates and illustration process videos

Thank you

SAM JI
SAM JI
Intrigued?Add a splash of color & life just by dropping a 📩

More by SAM JI

View profile
    • Like