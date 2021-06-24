Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Dhaval Adesara

Letter H + Shaking Hands

Dhaval Adesara
Dhaval Adesara
Hire Me
  • Save
Letter H + Shaking Hands lettermark gradient h logo letter h hiring hands negative space business startup brand identity logo and branding sale available for sale logo for sale concept branding logo design flat logo minimal

Letter H + Shaking Hands Logo

Price
$300
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Letter H + Shaking Hands Logo
Download color palette

Letter H + Shaking Hands Logo

Price
$300
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Letter H + Shaking Hands Logo

Logo available for sale!

I have incorporated "Letter H" and shaking hands which depicts a concept of hiring people or a business deal.

Are you interested for unique and conceptual logo design?
Let's work together.

DM or mail me for further discussion.
dhavalsoni.4929@gmail.com

You can find me on below platforms,
Dribbble | Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Thanks.

Dhaval Adesara
Dhaval Adesara
Logo And Brand Identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Dhaval Adesara

View profile
    • Like