Patient Detail - Care Plan

Hey everyone👋,

Sharing some new product design work we did for Evva. Here specifically we're sharing how we structured Careplan Patient Detail section. It contains patient's Goals, Tasks, Medical Conditions, Appointments etc...

What is Evva?
Evva Health is a Smart Dementia Caregiving Ecosystem that provides a choice to seniors with dementia to live in dignity in their own community. Bringing the community together for best and most affordable dementia care.
📊 Facts : Every 65 seconds, someone in U.S. develops Alzheimer’s, with African Americans facing 40% higher risk than Caucasians (26% vs. 19.3%)

What was the challenge?
We were asked to create the entire design for Evva Web Application with Great User Experience, Minimal Design and Easy User flow for Doctors and Caregiver which enables them to see patient's Goals, Tasks, Medical Conditions, Appointments so they can monitor that.

Services we provided
— UX Enhancement
— Visual Indentity
— Product Design
——————————————————————————
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
