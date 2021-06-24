Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
sukanta besra

Fresh nut | Food brand

sukanta besra
sukanta besra
Hire Me
  • Save
Fresh nut | Food brand ui illustration logos minimal design branding typography logotype logodesign logo
Fresh nut | Food brand ui illustration logos minimal design branding typography logotype logodesign logo
Fresh nut | Food brand ui illustration logos minimal design branding typography logotype logodesign logo
Fresh nut | Food brand ui illustration logos minimal design branding typography logotype logodesign logo
Fresh nut | Food brand ui illustration logos minimal design branding typography logotype logodesign logo
Fresh nut | Food brand ui illustration logos minimal design branding typography logotype logodesign logo
Download color palette
  1. 1st.png
  2. 2nd.png
  3. 3rd.png
  4. 4th.png
  5. 5th.jpg
  6. 6th.png

Hi, all how's going on. Today we are sharing a brand concept of a dry food brand name "Fresh Food". we really love the way that we present their brand to you all. As a designer, I feel that their present logo is outdated compare to their audience.
That's why we presenting their visual brand in a new modern way. and we are doing this project as a fun project.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
sukanta besra
sukanta besra
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by sukanta besra

View profile
    • Like