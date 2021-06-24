Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Turning triangles

Turning triangles minimal 2d triangle rotating animation
More from a previous animation. I'm a fan of the minimal aesthetic, just simple elements moving into place.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
