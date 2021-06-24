Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eli Schiff

Urbit Live homepage

Eli Schiff
Eli Schiff
  • Save
Urbit Live homepage
Download color palette

Client work: draft of homepage for Urbit Live (2019)

Provocation: what if Urbit and its associated projects had an opinion on what the future of galactic systems (their primary metaphor) looked like?

See the @2x

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Eli Schiff
Eli Schiff

More by Eli Schiff

View profile
    • Like