Gailanie- Stylish Ligature Typeface

Download Here : https://gumroad.com/epicatype#WgmCG

Hello, Gailanie is modern typeface with stylish and elegant style is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, master heads, and more.

Features:

- Lowercase and Uppercase

- 24 Stylistic Alternates & 35 Ligatures

- Numerals & Punctuation

- Accented characters

- Format File: TTF,OTF

- Multiple Languages Supported

Thank you.