Gailanie- Stylish Ligature Typeface

Gailanie- Stylish Ligature Typeface
Download Here : https://gumroad.com/epicatype#WgmCG

Hello, Gailanie is modern typeface with stylish and elegant style is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, master heads, and more.

Features:
- Lowercase and Uppercase
- 24 Stylistic Alternates & 35 Ligatures
- Numerals & Punctuation
- Accented characters
- Format File: TTF,OTF
- Multiple Languages Supported

Thank you.

    • Like