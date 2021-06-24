Gailanie- Stylish Ligature Typeface

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Download Here : https://gumroad.com/epicatype#WgmCG
Hello, Gailanie is modern typeface with stylish and elegant style is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, master heads, and more.
Features:
- Lowercase and Uppercase
- 24 Stylistic Alternates & 35 Ligatures
- Numerals & Punctuation
- Accented characters
- Format File: TTF,OTF
- Multiple Languages Supported
Thank you.