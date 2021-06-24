Ritikaa Tiwari

Social Share | DailyUI010

Ritikaa Tiwari
Ritikaa Tiwari
  • Save
Social Share | DailyUI010 motion graphics smartanimate branding ux logo typography ui app design
Download color palette

Hey!!!
This is a screen related to social share 👆
Actually tried a kind of floating button 😊
Hope you like it 🤞
#DailyUI

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Ritikaa Tiwari
Ritikaa Tiwari

More by Ritikaa Tiwari

View profile
    • Like