Honissen- Ligature Typeface

Download Here : https://gumroad.com/epicatype#peRFVF
Hello, Start good day for new font! present to you, Honissen!
A unique modern ligature font that is a mix of old and new. It's soft curves mixed with high contrast glyphs lend it self to both feminine and masculine qualities. Equipped with epic ligature, great in layout design for quotes or body copy, and will be unique to the use of the logo design. And also multilingual support.
What's Include ?
- Honissen Regular.otf
- Honissen Regular.ttf
- Honissen Regular.woff
Thank you.