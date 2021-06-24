Epicatype

Honissen- Ligature Typeface

Epicatype
Epicatype
  • Save
Honissen- Ligature Typeface sans serif display font social media logo font layout typeface modern font ligature serif font
Download color palette

Download Here : https://gumroad.com/epicatype#peRFVF

Hello, Start good day for new font! present to you, Honissen!
A unique modern ligature font that is a mix of old and new. It's soft curves mixed with high contrast glyphs lend it self to both feminine and masculine qualities. Equipped with epic ligature, great in layout design for quotes or body copy, and will be unique to the use of the logo design. And also multilingual support.

What's Include ?
- Honissen Regular.otf
- Honissen Regular.ttf
- Honissen Regular.woff

Thank you.

Epicatype
Epicatype

More by Epicatype

View profile
    • Like