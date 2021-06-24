Fresh Food

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A branding concept designed for a prospective small scale business client that wanted to give a new, fresh and colorful look to its family owned franchise since 1960.
Business Name: Fresh Nut
Niche: Food Industry
Sub-niche: Dry Fruits & Nuts
Value provided: Brand Strategy / Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Packaging Design / Marketing Content.