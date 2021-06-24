Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fresh Food

  1. 1st.png
  2. 2nd.png
  3. 3rd.png
  4. 4th.png
  5. 6th.png
  6. 5th.jpg

A branding concept designed for a prospective small scale business client that wanted to give a new, fresh and colorful look to its family owned franchise since 1960.

Business Name: Fresh Nut
Niche: Food Industry
Sub-niche: Dry Fruits & Nuts
Value provided: Brand Strategy / Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Packaging Design / Marketing Content.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
We establish belief through Branding

