Music Player | DailyUI009

Music Player | DailyUI009 ux typography ui app design
Hey!!!
These are some screens related to music player 🎶
Actually tried mockup of different angle screens 😊
Hope you like them 🤞
#DailyUI

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
