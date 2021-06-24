Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CAT & DOG MACHINE EMBROIDERY DESIGN

CAT & DOG MACHINE EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS :

SKU: E-23208

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES :

Hoop Size: 4×4 | W: 3.50 in | H: 3.02 in | 88.9×76.7 mm | Stitches: 16824

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS :

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3, XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS :

Color(s) Used: 6 | Color(s) Changes: 7

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
