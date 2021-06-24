Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexey

Mobile Landing

Alexey
Alexey
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile Landing mobile education landing page landing adobe xd web design ui
Download color palette

A couple of ideas about a mobile landing page for an educational service.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Alexey
Alexey
User Interface Design
Hire Me

More by Alexey

View profile
    • Like