兩個小妙招快速解決 Windows 10 聲音忽大忽小的問題

兩個小妙招快速解決 Windows 10 聲音忽大忽小的問題
Windows 10 的小毛病特別多，其中一項就是大部分都有可能遇到的「聲音忽大忽小」的問題。每當你切換不同視窗，或者播放下一首歌曲、觀看下一部 YouTube，或者暫停後再撥放時，Windows 10 的聲音就會突然非常大聲，導致你必須非常頻繁的重新調整音量，使其恢復正常的音量大小，非常的不方便。
繼續閱讀：https://techmoon.xyz/how-to-fix-windows-volume-increases-up-suddenly/

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
