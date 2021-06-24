MARIAN.DESIGN

Smart Sphere

Smart Sphere information design product design öamtc car green hal 9000 illustration design icon app iphone ios motion graphics graphic design animation
The Smart Sphere aka HAL 9000 was our attempt to unify all car health-related information into one visual element. Equipped with some fancy motion design and simple recognizable colors for its wellbeing.

It was very well received by the client - I can actually remember the presentation.

The room had a full glass wall and while I was presenting other employees including management came in and wanted to listen in on this new thing called Smart Sphere.

It was really awesome seeing all the by-passers suddenly get interestend just by getting a glimps of it.

OEAMTC Smart Connect

