The Smart Sphere aka HAL 9000 was our attempt to unify all car health-related information into one visual element. Equipped with some fancy motion design and simple recognizable colors for its wellbeing.

It was very well received by the client - I can actually remember the presentation.

The room had a full glass wall and while I was presenting other employees including management came in and wanted to listen in on this new thing called Smart Sphere.

It was really awesome seeing all the by-passers suddenly get interestend just by getting a glimps of it.

OEAMTC Smart Connect

