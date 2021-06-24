🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The Smart Sphere aka HAL 9000 was our attempt to unify all car health-related information into one visual element. Equipped with some fancy motion design and simple recognizable colors for its wellbeing.
It was very well received by the client - I can actually remember the presentation.
The room had a full glass wall and while I was presenting other employees including management came in and wanted to listen in on this new thing called Smart Sphere.
It was really awesome seeing all the by-passers suddenly get interestend just by getting a glimps of it.
Client 👇
OEAMTC Smart Connect
You can visit/follow me here 👇
MARIAN.design | Twitter | Instagram | Xing
