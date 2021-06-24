Songs. Stories. Design.

http://www.splashcactus.com/

Splash Cactus Studio is our space to create and collaborate. We get excited about good design. Good design has a good heart. It's vulnerable, and takes chances. It values the negative space as much as the positive. It’s intentionally crafted with quality materials. Good design flows most freely from artists who are pursuing truth, love and beauty. We aspire to be those kinds of artists.

“Splash Cactus” is about finding refreshing water in those parched places of our lives. Our creations are meant to encourage you to live wholeheartedly, and with hope. Here at Splash Cactus Studio, we have a particular interest in honoring and inspiring kids. We want to help cultivate childlike hearts in us grown-ups, too! May we become the kind of people who resist cynicism to embrace tenderness, humility, awe and joy.

We hope our our songs, stories and design will splash some cool water onto the soil of your heart, so beautiful things can grow.