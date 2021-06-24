Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DigitEMB

BULL HEAD EMBROIDERY DESIGN

DigitEMB
DigitEMB
BULL HEAD EMBROIDERY DESIGN
BULL HEAD EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS :

SKU: E-22945

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES :

Hoop Size: 4×4 | W: 3.03 in | H: 2.73 in | 76.9×69.3 mm | Stitches: 11249

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS :

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS :

Color(s) Used: 5 | Color(s) Changes: 5

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
DigitEMB
DigitEMB

    • Like