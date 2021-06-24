Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Irfanaffian
One Week Wonders

ArtCoins NFT Marketplace Website

Irfanaffian
One Week Wonders
Irfanaffian for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
ArtCoins NFT Marketplace Website minimalist cryptoart cryptocurrency website design hero web design landingpage website uxdesign simple design exploration uidesign clean nfts
ArtCoins NFT Marketplace Website minimalist cryptoart cryptocurrency website design hero web design landingpage website uxdesign simple design exploration uidesign clean nfts
ArtCoins NFT Marketplace Website minimalist cryptoart cryptocurrency website design hero web design landingpage website uxdesign simple design exploration uidesign clean nfts
Download color palette
  1. Artcoin Landing Page.jpg
  2. Artcoin Landing Page 1.jpg
  3. Artcoin Landing Page 3.jpg

Hello Guys 👋
Here is my exploration about NFT Marketplace Website

So, do you think this is cool? Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

-------------------

📧Work With Us: owwstudio@gmail.com Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Agency with incredible design and development expertise
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like