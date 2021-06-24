Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lavanya Gopalaswamy

Circle animation

Lavanya Gopalaswamy
Lavanya Gopalaswamy
  • Save
Circle animation opacity scale rotate square circle graphic design animation motion design motion graphics uxdesign illustration clean ui after effects design mobile app app user interface simple adobe
Download color palette

Hi folks!
I designed this animation on after effects to hone my motion design skills.
Do share your feedback!
Have a great day!

Lavanya Gopalaswamy
Lavanya Gopalaswamy

More by Lavanya Gopalaswamy

View profile
    • Like