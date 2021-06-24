🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
BULL EMBROIDERY DESIGN.
SPECIFICATIONS :
SKU: E-22440
Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design
SIZES :
Hoop Size: 4×4 | W: 3.83 in | H: 3.12 in | 97.2×79.2 mm | Stitches: 22709
Hoop Size: 5×5 | W: 4.83 in | H: 3.92 in | 122.6×99.5 mm | Stitches: 31571
Hoop Size: 6×6 | W: 5.83 in | H: 4.74 in | 148.0×120.3 mm | Stitches: 42243
EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS :
10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX
ADDITIONAL DETAILS :
Color(s) Used: 3 | Color(s) Changes: 7