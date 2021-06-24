DigitEMB

BULL EMBROIDERY DESIGN

BULL EMBROIDERY DESIGN
BULL EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS :

SKU: E-22440

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES :

Hoop Size: 4×4 | W: 3.83 in | H: 3.12 in | 97.2×79.2 mm | Stitches: 22709

Hoop Size: 5×5 | W: 4.83 in | H: 3.92 in | 122.6×99.5 mm | Stitches: 31571

Hoop Size: 6×6 | W: 5.83 in | H: 4.74 in | 148.0×120.3 mm | Stitches: 42243

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS :

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS :

Color(s) Used: 3 | Color(s) Changes: 7

