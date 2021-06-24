Burger King

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For this project, I was required to;
• Come up with an over-all idea and theme
• Create a series of 3 print ads that tell a story targeting the desired audience
The slogan “whopper ties” works well with the illustrations to show that the whopper meal creates beautiful memories for its consumers.