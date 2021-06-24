Rose Kibara

Burger King

Rose Kibara
Rose Kibara
  • Save
Burger King illustration
Download color palette

For this project, I was required to;
• Come up with an over-all idea and theme
• Create a series of 3 print ads that tell a story targeting the desired audience

The slogan “whopper ties” works well with the illustrations to show that the whopper meal creates beautiful memories for its consumers.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Rose Kibara
Rose Kibara

More by Rose Kibara

View profile
    • Like