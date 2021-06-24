DigitEMB

BOAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN

BOAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN boar machine embroidery design
BOAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS :

SKU: E-22060

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES :

Hoop Size: 4×4 | W: 2.96 in | H: 3.79 in | 75.1×96.2 mm | Stitches: 16936

Hoop Size: 6×6 | W: 4.54 in | H: 5.78 in | 115.3×146.8 mm | Stitches: 31731

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS :

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS :

Color(s) Used: 6 | Color(s) Changes: 6

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
