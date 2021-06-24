DigitEMB

BOAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN

BOAR EMBROIDERY DESIGN.

SPECIFICATIONS :

SKU: E-21395

Design Type: Machine Embroidery Design

SIZES :

Hoop Size: 5×5 | W: 4.00 in | H: 3.99 in | 101.6×101.3 mm | Stitches: 15592

EMBROIDERY FILE FORMATS :

10O, ART, CND, DSB, DST, DSZ, EXP, HUS, JEF, PCS, PEC, PES, TAP, VIP, VP3,
XXX

ADDITIONAL DETAILS :

Color(s) Used: 6 | Color(s) Changes: 6

