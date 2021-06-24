The Power of Knowledge

My rebound on dribbble of Thinkific official playoff.

Theme: Knowledge is power. Share it.

This illustration tells of a young girl who studies hard to achieve her dreams in astronomy and wants to share her knowledge to the world once she achieves it because she believes that knowledge is power and she can change the world to become a better place with it.

This illustration was actually inspired by my daughter because she loves reading books about planets, solar systems, and everything in outer space.

