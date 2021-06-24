Jahiem Tracey

Amongst the Clouds

Amongst the Clouds graphic design storytelling concept art art illustration
This is a cloud study! The inspiration behind it was me remembering my first time on a plane and how amazing it looked and felt.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
