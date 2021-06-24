Ricky Jones

Landslide Adventure and Music Festival

Ricky Jones
Ricky Jones
  • Save
Landslide Adventure and Music Festival outdoors adventure festival music web design
Download color palette

This was a fun project to work on for me. It was a much different demographic than what I usually do, so got to use some fun colors, shapes, and graphics. I also built this site out using WordPress.

Check out the live site: https://landslidefestival.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Ricky Jones
Ricky Jones

More by Ricky Jones

View profile
    • Like