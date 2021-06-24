Prijun Koirala

Province Infographic, Nepal

chart data data visualization infographic
The following visuals are designed in Nepali Language for Province 01, Nepal. Infographic illustrates the current scenario in numbers of Province 01, which lies on the eastern part of Nepal. There are 11 sectors i.e Geography, Demography, Economy, Agriculture, Education, Health, Tourism, Forest and its Biodiversity, Transport, Industry and Hydropower.

Check out Behance link for full project
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121958629/Provincial-Profile-Infographics

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
