West Coast Burger Joint

This collaboration with Tony Oliver at Overpass Creative for a Los Angeles-based burger joint is truly a masterpiece of a website.

Tony’s art direction on this project was key to creating a website design that is literally outside the box. The bold colors, edgy graphics, and urban aesthetic knock the competition out of the park.

Posted on Jun 24, 2021
